Southern largest vocational education, training accreditation center launched

The center, the third of its kind in the country and the largest one in the Southern region, was given operating certificate by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in August, 2020.



Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Hoi Nghia, former Vice Director of Vietnam National University (VNU) Ho Chi Minh City, who is director of the Vocational Education and Training Accreditation Center said that the government has increased assessment on training program and facilities of vocational training lately.

He added in the globalization, vocational training in particular and education – training in general compete with each other in quality. Accordingly, educational facilities must be assessed by qualified organizations as per the national and international standards.

VETAC staffs are qualified and skillful in assessing education. Many of its experts have conducted quality assessment for universities and education quality.

VETAC will increase consultation of facility construction of vocational training colleges countrywide as well as assess and give certificates to good schools.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy