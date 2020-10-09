Special program organized for ethnic minority female students

VinaCapital Foundation and Vu A Dinh Fund jointly organized the annual program to honor 50 female students from ethnic minority groups in 36 cities and provinces across the country.

These students have graduated from senior high school and they are going to enter a university.



Fifty ethnic female students have granted full scholarships each worth US$10,000 in seven years ( from tenth grade to completion of higher education) of the project “Mo duong tuong lai) ( Opening path to future)

They all graduated from senior high school in the academic year 2019-2020 and 46 of them continued to pursue higher education while the remaining enter vocational training institutions.





By Ngan Thang - Translated by Anh Quan