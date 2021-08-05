Students will be back to their schools on September 1 as earliest

According to the Ministry of Education and Training’s plan for the 2021-2022 school year for preschool, general education, and continuing education, students of grade 1 can be back to school as earliest as August 23. The opening ceremony will be held on September 5 and the school year will end before May 31, 2022. Certificates for recognition of completing the primary program and graduation from junior high school will be done before June 30, 2022 meanwhile enrollment for the first classes will be complete before July 31, 2022.

The High school graduation exam and the national exam for gifted students and the national science and technology exam will be organized under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Furthermore, the local school year plan must ensure the number of weeks of the actual study. For preschool and general education, students must learn in 35 weeks; students in continuing education institutions must learn in 32 weeks (each semester with 16 weeks). The school year time plan must be suitable to the conditions of each locality.

Synchronization is required in the school year plan in one locality and people's committee chairpersons in cities and provinces will decide the plan for preschools, high schools, and continuing education institutions with consideration of the locality’s situation.

Days off, the time returning to school and the extension of the school year must not exceed 15 days compared with the time frame of the 2021-2022 school year for preschools and continuing education institutions throughout the country to ensure the implementation and completion of the curriculum in special cases.

Directors of departments of Education and Training decide students are kept at home in case of extreme weather or natural disasters and arrange other classes later to make sure teachers' time off during the school year.

As the Covid-19 epidemic has developed in the country, learners in some areas may not be able to return to school in time on September 1, localities may have to start the new school year and learn on the internet.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan