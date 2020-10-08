In a talk to Sai Gon Giai Phong reporter, Hieu said he is going to go the Northern Province of Thai Binh on October 8 while Minh was admitted into a school in Hanoi. The two friends will go their separate ways.



The public was deeply moved by the story of the two teenagers after it has been widely shared on social media.

In the high school graduation examination, Hieu opted to take an examination on math, chemistry and biology while Minh opted to become option A students (to take an examination on math, chemistry and physics.)

However, Hieu failed to make the cut into Hanoi Medicine University – the school of his choice but Thai Binh Medicine University in the Northern Province of Thai Binh while Minh passed the examination and become a student of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in Hanoi

Hieu shared he thanked for the public attention to his enrolment into university; in fact, he was not sad because he failed to make the cut into the school of his choice but he was sad because he and his close friend was separated.





By Duy Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan