Students allowed to stay at home in lengthy chilly weather

According to the dispatch, local administrations can permit students to stay at home to protect their health.



The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that due to impact of cold snap in the Northern and the Central regions in the next time, frost and hoarfrost will blanket some mountainous districts. Temperatures will drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius while it is going down to below 5 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas during the next week.

The Steering Board for Natural Disaster Prevention proposed its sub-divisions to regularly update weather forecasting to spread information in media so that locals can know the condition.



Alongside, relevant agencies must implement safety measures to protect elder people and children in these areas. People are advised to wear warm clothes and not to make fire burning in an enclosed room with poor ventilation which presents a very dangerous hazard.

Farmers should have solutions to protect their livestock and herds of cattle.

Local administrations should provide material and money to help farmers in protecting their cattle and trees.

The Ministry of Health was proposed to instruct people measures and provide medical checkups to locals.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong