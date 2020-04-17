Students' foreign language ability examined online in HCMC

In its document to schools, the education authority in HCMC said that all ninth and eleventh graders in public and non-public schools in the city must engage in the test online.



Students will do 90-minute multiple choice tests of speaking, reading and writing according to Cambridge Assessment English.

Students can do test in the website http://khaosatngoaingu.hcm.edu.vn at home from 7AM to 9 PM. Ninth graders can do online test from April 24 to May 6 while 11th graders can do from April 20 to 26.

The test aims to survey ninth and eleventh graders’ foreign language ability according to the Ministry’s foreign language project as well as assess the project “Improving high school students’ foreign language ability” of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in the period 2011 – 2020.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy