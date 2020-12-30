Students give charitable house, scholarships

In the musical performance named “ Buoc chan phu sa” ( Footstep) organized lately, students of Culture Faculty of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture gave a charitable house worth VND50 million (US$2,155) for resident Phan Anh Duong in An Hoa B village in Tam Binh District in Vinh Long Province.



This year, culture students have built three charitable houses for low-income families. Additionally, they also gave six scholarships, 500 books and 15 studying lights to disadvantaged children of Ninh Binh School.





By Phong Linh - Translated by Kim Khanh