Students in Dong Thap Province’s border districts continue taking a week off





This morning, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Dong Thap informed that there were 9 out of 11 cases being close contacts F1 (patient 2.424) with the negative result for the first SARS- CoV-2 testing.Currently, all suspected cases are strictly conducting quarantine requirements in Dong Thap Province and Can Tho City.Dong Thap province authorities have been urgently searching for two remaining F1 cases related to patient No.2424; and tracing F2 cases being isolated at home according to regulations.Previously, a 24-year-old woman from Can Tho City working in a casino in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh and another woman illegally immigrated to Vietnam through the border gate in Tan Hong District of Dong Thap Province on February 23. They were seen at a hostel at Sa Rai Town, Tan Hong District and were promptly sent to a quarantine ward for SARS-CoV-2 testing on the same day.Two days later, the former woman became the patient No. 2424 with SARS-CoV-2 positive result from HCMC-based Pasteur Institute and the rest one was negative for SARS-CoV-2.

By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong