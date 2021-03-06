Students in Dong Thap Province’s border districts return to classrooms on March8

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Doan Tan Buu asked departments of Education and Training; and Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to ensure the plan for the 2020-2021 academic school year as well as strictly implement Covid-19 prevention and control measures.



Due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial People’s Committee on February 28 decided to close all classrooms of kindergartens, high schools and vocational training schools in the above mentioned districts from March 1 to March 6, and asked schools to move classes online and ensure continuation of learning.





By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Kim Khanh