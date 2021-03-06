  1. Education

Students in Dong Thap Province’s border districts return to school on March 8

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on March 5 issued a decision on allowing pupils and students of kindergartens, high schools and vocational training schools in the border districts of Hong Ngu, Tan Hong and Hong Ngu City will return to schools next week, starting on March 8.

Students in Dong Thap Province’s border districts return to classrooms on March 8.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Doan Tan Buu asked departments of Education and Training; and Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to ensure the plan for the 2020-2021 academic school year as well as strictly implement Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
Due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial People’s Committee on February 28 decided to close all classrooms of kindergartens, high schools and vocational training schools in the above mentioned districts from March 1 to March 6, and asked schools to move classes online and ensure continuation of learning.

