Students in HCMC to return to school next week

Before resuming teaching activities, every educational institute needs to carefully and objectively evaluate its facilities in accordance with all content in the Covid-19 safety criteria set for kindergartens and schools in HCMC.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training (DoET) will cooperate with its sub-level organizations and the Health sector to check this task of any facilities with high risk to improve the situation, ensuring safety for learners before the reopening time.

In addition, the Division of Education and Training in all districts will provide free facemasks for all students in public schools on their first day coming back to school.

Simultaneously, DoET directed that all schools maintain the quality of online teaching and learning. For security sake, teachers can take advantage of existing lessons broadcast on TV and legal software to organize their online classes. A regular checking on attendance and performance of learners is recommended to prepare a suitable consolidation lesson later.

All educational institutes are asked to quickly go through methods of Covid-19 prevention and control while checking necessary equipment for this task, especially measures to maintain social distance like starting, ending school session, and break in different times.

These schools are also requested to recheck the medical declaration of all employees and students, asking those needing isolation to observe the Health sector’s rules strictly.

On Saturday May 2, 2020, all educational institutes, including foreign language centers, information technology centers, private tutor centers, soft skill training centers, and overseas study advisory centers, are asked to carry out necessary preparation to welcome learners back.

Students in HCMC will resume their learning activities according to this schedule:

Twelfth-graders and ninth-graders will come to school on Monday May 4, 2020 to listen to methods of Covid-19 prevention and control implemented in their school. They will begin learning the following day.

Students of grade 6, grade 7, grade 8, grade 10 and grade 11 will come to school on Friday May 8, 2020 to listen to methods of Covid-19 prevention and control implemented in their school. They will begin learning on Monday May 11, 2020.

Students of grade 4 and grade 5 will come to school in the morning and afternoon of Friday May 8, 2020 respectively to listen to methods of Covid-19 prevention and control implemented in their school. They will begin learning on Monday May 11, 2020.

Students of grade 1, grade 2 and grade 3 will come to school on Monday May 11, 2020 to listen to methods of Covid-19 prevention and control implemented in their school. They will begin learning the following day.

For kindergartens, the restarting dates are May 18, 2020 for five-year-olds and May 25, 2020 for four-year-olds and three-year-olds.

On June 1, 2020, all children in nurseries will be back to school.

Any foreign language centers, information technology centers, private tutor centers, soft skill training centers, and overseas study advisory centers that can satisfy necessary requirements in the Covid-19 safety criteria set for education can resume their activities on Monday May 4, 2020. On the first day, teachers are asked to deliver instructions on methods of Covid-19 prevention and control implemented in their center. Learning sessions will begin the following day.

