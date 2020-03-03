Students in Vietnam back to school after long break due to Covid-19

Observing the Ministry of Health’s instruction, many schools do not turn on their air conditioners but open windows wide to be airy.

Statistics showed that the vast majority of students were willing to be back to learning at school, most of whom wearing facemask.

In the first period, the school briefed proper methods for students to protect themselves from this dangerous virus and improve their immune system.

On the same day, more than 9.5 million twelfth-graders (accounting for 96.5 percent) of high schools and centers for continuing education in Da Nang City came back to school.

In front of the school gate of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted (sited in Son Tra District), medical officers check the temperature of each student before letting them enter the school. These students were also directed to frequently wash their hand with sanitizer, and given a free facemask to use. All of them perform learning tasks as usual, with no case of high fever or coughing.

Mr. Le Thien Tra, Principal of Hoang Hoa Tham High School, located in Son Tra District, shared that in the first period, all teachers were asked to deliver detailed instruction on how to protect oneself during Covid-19 outbreak. Due to this epidemic, there was no ceremony to salute the flag like usual or student meetings. Instead, learners were encouraged to play on the school ground and then wash their hand carefully before coming back to class.

Mr. Le Duc Hanh from Pham Phu Thu High School, sited in Hoa Vang District, said that his school has finished sanitizing the dormitory and kitchen for 60 students of Co Tu ethnic group on February 29. All twelfth graders in the school only learn one session per day.

In Thua Thien – Hue Province, 93 percent of high school students were back to school after the long school break of 1.5 month. They all have their temperature checked carefully and receive proper instruction on how to wear facemask and use hand sanitizer.



In Ha Tinh Province, more than 48,000 students of high schools came back to school. Phan Dinh Phung High School was equipped with 4 thermometers to check the temperature for nearly 1,600 students here. Each person was then distributed a 500ml hand sanitizer. To ensure sanitation before and after every learning session, the school washes the surface of all educational devices and tools, washing basins, and stair handrails.

By Staff Writers – Translated by Thanh Tam