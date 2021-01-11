Students learn about activities of administrative organizations

The sightseeing tour to find out activities of the above-mentioned organizations is a part of the festival named “Pride as a resident of Ho Chi Minh City” which students took part in last weekend.



They were travelling around the city downtown on electric bus fleets to discover activities of these organizations in District 1. They dropped by Thong Nhat Conference Hall, also called Reunification Hall or Presidential Palace, to learn more about the history and origin of the national special monument.

Moreover, students participated in drawing, collecting famous poems and literature themed “ Pride as a resident of Ho Chi Minh City”. Students have drawn pictures of well-known venues such as Ben Thanh Market, the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, or the Saigon Central Post Office, Saigon Zoo and Botanical gardens and Landmark 81 building.

Additionally, students also played as reporters to give teachers, parents and friends interviews on topics which they were carrying out.

At the wrap-up, students displayed their hand-made products and gave musical performance. The highlight of the festival is the competition “ Rung chuong vang” (Ring the Golden Bell), small children answered 20 questions of famous venues, historic and cultural monuments of the city where they are living.

Finally, parents and students cooked dishes – specialty of the city.

Through participating in the activities, small students had chances to learn many skills including communications, team work, delivery of speeches.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan