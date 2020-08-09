Students nationwide sit for high school graduation exam

Specifically, more than 900,000 students started the three-day national high school examination 2020. In the morning of the first day, they sit for a 120-minute Vietnamese literature. In the afternoon, they will do mathematics test within 90 minutes.

In HCMC, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc led a delegation to supervise the preparation task for the national high school graduation exam 2020 in Thu Duc Dsitrict.

Attending the visit was Vice director of HCMC Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu.



Leaders encouraged and sent exam wishes to teachers and students at high schools Thu Duc and Tam Phu before the start of the exam during the complicated situation of Covid-19.





By Dinh Du, Binh An - Translated by Kim Khanh