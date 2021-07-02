Students are required to undergo Covid-19 tests prior to high school exams

Moreover, he said the city encouraged candidates in other provinces and cities to undergo Covid-19 tests in their residence. Collection of samplings is mandatory from July 3 to 6.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities planned to collect samples of 120,000 students for Covid-19 testing in 155 points on July 2 and 3. Later, these candidates must bring their negative test results for the participation in the high school graduation exam in the southern metropolis.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that the city will create the best conditions for all students in the high school graduation exams.

Candidates can sit for the first or the second high school graduation exams depending on their choice. The city authorities will arrange for students from faraway provinces who will sit the exam in the southern city to stay in dormitories.

According to Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the city's Department of Health, city leaders have considered many options for the exam organization. The city has made careful preparations including preventative measures since the epidemic began to break out at the end of April.

Currently, many parents have been worried about their children’s participation in the exam; however, Dr. Hung said the sectors have made great efforts to ensure students’ safety.

Those students with positive Covid-19 test results are required to take the second examination. Furthermore, Covid-19 tests are mandatory and those not undergoing Covid-19 tests will not be eligible for the examination.

High school students who are due to take the national high school graduation exam in July – postponed from June due to the coronavirus outbreak – will get no additional reprieve.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong