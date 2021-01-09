Students with best academic performance at int’l Olympiads honored

Last year, all 24 Vietnamese students of five teams participating in the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020, the International Mathematical Olympiad in 2020, the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2020, the International Biology Olympiad 2020 and the International Informatics Olympiad 2020 won medals, including 9 gold medals, 8 silver, 5 bronze medals and two certificates of merit.



Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha said that in the 2016-2020 periods, the Ministry of Education and Training sent 174 students to compete in regional and international competitions, earning 170 awards, including: 54 gold medals, 68 silver medals, 40 bronze medals, and eight certificates of merit.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly appreciated students’ high results and the education sector’s efforts in achieving the goals of ensuring the hea international Olympiads ilth and safety of students and staff and completing the 2020 academic year despite the Covid-19.

He hoped that the students will try harder to continue on the learning journey to become good scientists, managers and businessmen to make significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development.







By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh