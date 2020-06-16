Teacher given certificate of merit for using Cai luong to teach Truyen Kieu

The Department of Education and Training in Ca Mau yesterday announced the chairman of Ca Mau Province People’s Committee decided to give certificate of merit to teacher Huynh Son Ca of Vo Thi Hong Senior High School in Tran Van Thoi District.



Female teacher Son Ca has been awarded for her innovative teaching method contributing to improvement in training quality.

Earlier, a clip of a female teacher singing cai luong while giving lesson to tenth graders went viral.

The female teacher has painted pictures, sung songs and told stories to deliver knowledge to her students. It is the first time she has sung cai luong while giving lessons and her teaching method has received positive results.





By Tan Thai - Translated by Dan Thuy