Teachers continue to enjoy seniority allowance



This Decree takes effect from August 2021. Localities and public educational institutions that have paid teachers' seniority allowances from July 1, 2020, up to now, shall continue to comply with this Decree.

Accordingly, teachers with compulsory social insurance payment for full 5 years ( or 60 months) are entitled to a seniority allowance equal to 5 percent of their current salary plus allowances for leadership positions and seniority level.

From the sixth year onwards, each year ( with full 12 months) will be added 1 percent more. The seniority allowance is paid together with teachers’ monthly salaries. Moreover, it is used to calculate the payment and enjoyment of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance

Teachers who are teaching in public educational institutions still hold the rank of a public employee in the education and training sector (with the first 2 digits of the rank code being 15) but have not yet been classified into the professional title of specialized education and training majors (code V07) and vocational education majors (code V09) are still entitled to enjoy teacher seniority allowance according to the provisions of this Decree.

The Decree stipulates the time for eligibly to receive the seniority allowance. It is the time of teaching and education with compulsory social insurance payment in public educational institutions; time of teaching and education with compulsory social insurance payment in non-public educational institutions (for teachers who are teaching or educating in public educational institutions that have previously taught, education in non-public educational institutions).

Additionally, teachers are working in specialized customs, court, procuracy, audit, inspection, examination, civil judgment, forest ranger, national reserve, party inspection; army force, police, cipher, and working time are entitled to get the allowance.

However, those who are in apprenticeship time, in sick and maternity leave exceeding the time limit prescribed by the law on social insurance, and temporarily suspended from work or being held in custody or temporary detention in service of investigation, prosecution, and adjudication are not entitled to the special allowance.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan