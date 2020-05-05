Teachers, students in Hanoi return to schools

At a live conference on the same day, Director of the Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung reported that teachers and students returned to classrooms and strictly followed regulations of Covid-19 prevention.



Only Me Linh Junior High School located in Ha Loi village, which has been locked down, and 66 students in Dong Cuu village of Dung Tien school are being isolated.

Mr. Dung said that schools are facing difficulties in maintaining proper distance between students. In the day, three students were detected to have fever; therefore, they were sampled and quarantined immediately. Special measures have been put in place at schools to ensure student safety is paramount.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung urged state competent agencies to spread information of the disease to residents asking them to carry out preventive measures and turn them into their habit in family, workplace, and public places.

Moreover, local administrations must advise people to turn over all water storage containers to kill larva and conduct disinfection to prevent dengue.

Furthermore, all organizations and agencies must always take measures to stop the recurrence of Covid-19. People with coughing, high fever, sore throat must be discovered early for isolation and testing.

Me Linh District in Hanoi has had no new infections in the community for 19 straight days, said Chairman of the District People’s Committee Doan Van Trong. It is scheduled to lift lockdown on Ha Loi village from zero on May 6 without no new infection case in May 5.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy