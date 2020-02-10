Teachers trained how to prevent coronavirus spread

In response to the coronavirus, during the school closure, teachers disseminated online learning via a website created to each grade level. Subject teachers posted worksheets and projects on social networks such as Zalo, Viber, facebook for students to complete.



Online learning is on math, physics, chemistry, literature, foreign language, history and geography.

Principal of Nguyen Du High School Huynh Thanh Phu said that since last week when schools in Ho Chi Minh City closed in the wake of the coronavirus, teachers actively disseminated online lesson to students with a bid to help them remember knowledge after long holidays.

Students who have questions over the lesson can phone teachers to ask.

High School Luong The VInh in District 1 followed suit. Medical workers were invited to deliver information of the new virus to teaching staffs, parents, guards of the school last week.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Children Hospital No.2’s Heart Ward Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong instructed teachers of Primary School Nguyen Binh Khiem in District 1 how to wash hand correctly. The teachers will later teach students to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong