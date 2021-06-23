Tenth grade entrance exam to take place in July only when Covid-19 under control

Tenth grade entrance exam to take place in July only when Covid-19 is under control

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will keep the plan for the tenth grade entrance exam and the survey for the sixth grade examination at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in District 1 but the exam date will be adjusted.

Specifically, these two exams are expected to take place after the high school graduation exam in 2021 according to the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulations.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the city Department of Education and Training to organize the high school graduation exam in 2021 base on the Ministry’s direction and the actual situation in the locality.

Above all, the Department must take heed of the implementation of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and protective measures.

Simultaneously, the Department of Education and Training continues developing measures in response to suddenly emerging situations ensuring officials, teachers, and candidates’ safety in the examination.

Thus, according to the document of the municipal People’s Committee, if the high school graduation exam in 2021 takes place on July 7 and 8, 2021, the tenth grade entrance exam will take place at the end of July.

On the contrary, if the city can’t control the epidemic in the coming days, the city authorities will delay all examinations.

The Department of Education and Training continued developing plans in preparation for unexpected emerging situations to protect officials, teachers, and candidates.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan