Textbooks proposed to include in groups of essential goods

Textbooks are proposed to include in groups of essential goods



The Ministry of Education and Training has just sent a document to people's committees of provinces and cities on creating favorable conditions for the release of textbooks for the new school year 2021-2022.

Currently, according to book publishers and distributors, about 95 percent of books have been released to localities. However, the transportation of textbooks from warehouses, publishing companies to districts, communes, schools, students, and teachers before the new school year is facing many difficulties, especially in localities where have been practicing social distancing.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Training proposed localities to create favorable conditions for the transportation and supply of textbooks to schools, students, and parents to promptly prepare for the new school year 2021-2022.

Regarding the provision of textbooks for the new school year, the Education Publishing House of Vietnam that it has completed the training of teachers to use textbooks for second and sixth grades as well as supplying enough textbooks to localities throughout the country.

Accordingly, the Education Publishing House of Vietnam has offered online training courses of new textbooks to nearly 580,000 teachers of second and sixth grades and school administrators in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Resources for teacher training including textbooks and teacher books, training materials for subject textbooks, slides to train teachers to use books; Textbook introduction videos, illustrated lesson videos are posted on the website taphuan.nxbgd.vn so that local administrators and teachers can self-study.

In addition, the Education Publishing House of Vietnam has also delivered printed copies of textbooks, teacher books, and training materials to all provinces and cities for training purposes.

In the respect of textbook supply for students before the new school year 2021-2022 for third to twelve grade students, the Publishing House has so far released 94 percent of the demand in the localities. For textbooks for grades 1, 2 and 6, nearly 37 million copies have been supplied to localities, accounting for 85 percent of the demand. The price of textbooks from grade 3 to grade 12 remains the same as in previous years.

The Education Publishing House of Vietnam said that at present, textbooks are an urgent commodity that needs to be promptly transported and supplied to schools for the preparation of the opening of the 2021-2022 school year. However, due to the current epidemic situation, many provinces and cities have been applying Directive 16 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic, so the transportation of textbooks has bumped into difficulties.

To overcome this situation, the Publishing House has planned to set up temporary general warehouses in localities waiting for the time when the epidemic situation is settling down to transport books directly from printers to regional distributors for the new school year.

Recently, the Publication Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications has also asked the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications and the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration of adding textbooks in the group of essential goods. Students and teachers can use electronic versions of textbooks on the website hanhtrangso.nxbgd.vn

Students and parents who want to buy textbooks at all grade levels can access some online sales channels of the Publishing House such as nhasachso.nxbgd.vn, edubook.com.vn, ebdbook.vn.

This year, the Publishing House has awarded more than 50,000 sets of textbooks for grade 1, grade 2 and grade 6 to students from low-income families, children of war invalids and martyrs around the country worth over VND10 billion following its program “ Cung tiep buoc em den truong” (Follow me to school). Up to now, nearly 20,000 sets of textbooks have been donated to students in 27 cities and provinces.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan