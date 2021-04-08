Three eight graders honored for heroic efforts in rescuing friends

While running for exercise in Cua Viet beach on April 3, three eight graders Tran Viet Ton, Nguyen Vinh An and Bui Truong Giang discovered that five tenth grade students nearly drown.



The three students are honored for their heroic efforts in rescuing friends (Photo: SGGP)

Without reluctant, three eight graders jumped into the sea in an effort to save two of five people. One of student in five man saved his two girlfriends.

Unfortunately, one student was swept away and the body has been found later.

Head of the Gio Linh District Education Bureau Nguyen Van Nghe said that the education sector is proud of these brave students. the sector will teach swimming lessons because drowning is still one of the most common causes of accidental death in children, so being able to swim is an essential life-saving skill.

By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Anh Quan