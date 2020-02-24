Three Vietnamese universities enter THE rankings

Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM), Vietnam National University Hanoi and Hanoi University of Science and Technology have ranked in THE.

The rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings to judge institutions on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook but they are recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies. VNUHCM got into the top 401-500 and its knowledge transfer and international outlook scores are quite high with 42.8 and 40.6.



This year, THE has expanded its rankings on 533 schools in 47 nations including universities in emerging economies. The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019 includes only institutions in countries classified by the FTSE as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier”. Vietnam ranked as frontier nations.

VNUHCM has over 60.000 full-time students with an academic team of more than 300 professors and associate professors and above 1,200 doctors. As the leading higher education system of Vietnam, the training program of VNUHCM includes 99 disciplines/groups of disciplines, ranging from technology, natural science, social sciences and humanities to economics, healthcare. It also has 105 master's degree training majors and 79 doctoral ones.

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Uyen Phương