Three Vietnamese winning teachers to attend Education Exchange in Sydney

Three outstanding educators have defeated 1,000 their peers with more than 830 creative products in E2.



They are teacher Nguyen Ngoc Thien Trinh from Wellspring Junior- Senior High School in Long Bien District in Hanoi with the project "10X start-up”; teacher Bui Dieu Linh from Amsterdam School for the gifted student in Cau Giay District in Hanoi with “ Organic Cosmetic" and teacher Pham Ngoc Duc from the Educational Management Institution in Thanh Xuan District in Hanoi with project “Class in sky – Connected class”.

E2 has attracted over 1,000 teachers, students’ parents, students, educational organizations and enterprises in two days January 11 and 12.

Former lecturer of Hanoi-based University of Pedagogy Professor Chu Cam Tho said that IT is popular nowadays; without using it daily, teachers and students will be backward.

Deputy Director of the Center for Information and Educational Program under the Department of Education and Training said that teachers today often shared their e-lesson plan on the Internet.

Head of the IT Department Nguyen Son Hai affirmed more than 70 percent of teachers use IT in teaching and 25 percent of them have made E-learning to help those who self-study. The Ministry of Education and Training also built 5,000 e- lesson plans and e-learning to meet demand of teachers and schoolers.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan