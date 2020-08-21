The Tho Ngoc Preschool costs nearly VND53 billion (US$2,273,261). It is located in the area of more than 4,000 sq.m with 16 classrooms and rooms for studying purpose, said Deputy Chairman of Thu Duc District Nguyen Huu Anh Tu.

It is hoped that teachers and students will be more comfortable in the new school, Mr. Tu added.



As per the plan to welcome the Party Congresses of districts, the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term and the 13th National Party Congress, Thu Duc District registered to build 12-15 schools. The new school is expected to solve overloading schools in the district to satisfy parents’ and students’ demand.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Dan Thuy