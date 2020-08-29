Thua Thien – Hue honors gold medal winner in 31st International Biology Olympiad

At the ceremony, Chairman of Thua Thien- Hue People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho congratulated Ho Viet Duc and all teachers of the Quoc Hoc Hue Gifted High School who were determined to win medal in the international Olympiad.



Their efforts has harvested fruitful result when student Duc grabbed the gold medal. The good result has been glorious page the school’s development. Students of the school have won gold medals in Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and IT.

Chairman Tho thanked school management boards and teachers and the education sector to train a talented student for the country. He expected that students and teachers of the school to achieve more accomplishment in the future to glorify its fame more.





By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan