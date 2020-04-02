Head of the Techniques and Technology Faculty in Quy Nhon University Associate Professor Huynh Duc Hoan shared the information with SGGP reporter.



The equipments were placed free of charge at 10 locations in Quy Nhon City, including large hospitals, treasury, and government offices.

According to Master Nguyen Văn Luyen, who leads the researcher group, the touchless automatic hand sanitizer dispenser can automatically detect users’ hands placed in close proximity thanks to its infrared sensor. Then it accordingly sprays a mist of sanitizer to disinfect users’ hands without any hand touching. Hence, its users can feel more secure about getting infected with the deadly virus when they get exposed to the machine.

Within two weeks, the research group have made ten useful equipment helping Coronavirus efforts in the central region.

Talking about the non-touch remote thermometer, Master Do Van Can, leader of the seven-strong research group, revealed that they are originally inspired by the idea of Professor Bui Van Ga.

Thanks to innovative ideas from the team members, the touch-free remote thermometer has been produced. This is a completely automatic machine which can help to keep users and medical staff at a safe distance about 5-10m. The thermometers can be connected with smartphones or computers.

If anyone standing nearby suffer fever, the sound system will ring to warn the high temperature. Medical staffs just stand in the room to observe on the phone so they are safer.

Six remote thermometers have so far been invented and the group is making great effort to enhance its manufacturing capacity as well as perfect the product.

“We realize that pandemic preventions in localities are very complex and urgent. Many equipments to prevent epidemics have not yet been provided in time and they are costly. Therefore, lecturers and students of the technology faculty need to invent these devices quickly to minimize cross-infection. The process of installing equipment is very easy, but it is only difficult to find and buy standard infrared scattering devices", said Dr. Do Van Can.

Many businesses, organizations, and individuals have also contacted the department to order these two devices. However, because the faculty didn’t focus on doing business, the faculty leaders only called for benefactors and sponsors to finance the invention for the sake of the community.

“At present, invention cost has been taken from the university’ fund and from the contributions of lecturers. Next time, if there are sponsors, we are ready to expand the installation to provide enough equipment for the community”, Associate Professor, Dr. Huynh Duc Hoan.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Uyen Phuong