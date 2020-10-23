Traffic education to be delivered in junior, senior high schools

Under the request of the Department of Education and Training, schools will continue delivering traffic education program “An toan giao thong cho nu cuoi ngay mai” ( Traffic safety for future smile). Traffic education strives to provide teen drivers with a foundation that will instill safety, caution and a basic understanding of the laws that govern driving.



Specifically, schools will train teachers who will deliver traffic education to high schoolers. Teachers of different schools will exchange their experience in teaching traffic and road safety through seminars.

In next November and December, teachers will deliver road safety education with the participation of representatives from the city Traffic Safety steering board.

Road safety education can be delivered in extra-activities or blended with other lessons.





By Minh Quan - Translated by Dan Thuy