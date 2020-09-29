Traffic safety campaign to get kids wearing quality helmets launched in HCMC

The event saw the attendance of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh as a Goodwill Ambassador of the campaign and along with a large number of children and parents in the city.



Nearly 2 million quality helmets have been presented to first grade students nationwide in the new school year 2020-2021, aimed at increasing the rate of children wearing standard helmets to 80 percent this year and raising the rate of children wearing quality helmets by 14 percent compared with the last year.

The campaign received overwhelming support from the community in response to “ The action month for traffic safety for students to go to school ” that was launched on the occasion of the new 2020-2021 school year by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, on September 5.

On that day, the deputy PM also kicked off the program themed “Keep full dreams together” with an aim to present nearly 2 million helmets to first graders nationwide.

He asked students nationwide to observe traffic regulations and build a traffic safety culture, especially always wearing a helmet, obeying traffic rule while walking or riding on roads, not driving without a license and using public bus; suggested the education sector and schools throughout the country to enhance road safety education and raise students’ awareness about traffic safety.



Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh (C) and representatives of the campaign present helmets to children. People march to promote the campaign "wearing helmets for children". Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh, Goodwill Ambassador of the “Wear Helmets for Children” campaign



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh