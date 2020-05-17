The new university enrollment regulation aims to ensure the effectiveness of the government’s policies on training workforce and avoidance of wasting state budget.



According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the university enrollment regulations for the 2020 stipulates that schools must build and publicize their enrolment plan.

On the one hand, parties requiring training must pledge to employee graduates as per contract between the school and agencies following the present law. On the other hand, students in training requirement must pass entrance tests or have enough qualifying scores.

Specifically, a people’s committee in a province requires a school to employees for organizations and businesses in the Northwest region, the Central Highlands region, the Mekong Delta and employees are permanent residents in the province, employees must have qualifying scores which are equivalent or slightly lower than the major’s ceiling scores.

Additionally, chairpersons of the provincial people’s committee which requires training must explain the training demand and use of employees after graduation.

According to schools, policies to train employees as per agencies’ and organizations’ need are correct with the aim to improve localities’ economic growth especially disadvantaged regions. However, educationists advised to avoid wasting money.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, many provinces have mistakenly applied. The regulations prioritized students of ethnic minority groups in difficulty-hit regions and the proportion of Kinh people.

Worse, several provinces in the Mekong Delta sent Kinh people for training courses while ethnic minorities have not been sent to training courses for years.

Regarding employment after graduation, schools said that local administrations must tighten condition and compensation regulations to string employees after graduation.

Local administrations must have prediction of human resource to avoid abundance in some sectors and shortage in other sectors. Unemployment of graduates will be a big waste.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy