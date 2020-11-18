Twenty-two Vietnamese scientists listed among world top 100,000

Authors of the publication are Jeroen Baas and his co-workers. They selected the top 100,000 scientists in all fields out of 7 million by using Scopus citation data with papers published from 1960 until 2019.



Twenty-two Vietnamese scientists were listed in the top 100,000 across all fields in 2020.

Especially, the US PLoS Biology named three Vietnamese scientists the top 10,000 scientists. Professor, Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranks 5,798th in the list while Professor, Dr. Nguyen Xuan Hung from the University of Technology ranks 6,996th and Professor, Dr. Le Hoang Son from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranks 9,261th.

Twenty -two Vietnamese scientists in the top 100,000 are from the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, Ton Duc Thang University, Duy Tan University, University of Transport and Communications and University of Economics.

By Hung Minh - Translated by Anh Quan