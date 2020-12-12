Two male twelfth graders suspended for two-week study as punishment

Moreover, their ethic ranking will be weak for the first semester of the academic 2020-2021.



Before, the school discipline council decided to suspend for a year the two guys; however, long time study suspension will indirectly affect their studies; therefore, the school council reduced to two weeks.

In break time in the morning of November 30, a group of female schoolgirls discovered a camera in the toilet while putting off their clothes. They deleted the clip and put it back to detect who placed the camera. Later, they discovered the two male friends secretly taking the camera.

Clips were given to police then.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh