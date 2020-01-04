Two Vietnam National universities publish most int’l journals

Based on Web of Science and Scopus in the university’s Vietnam Citation Gateway (V-CitationGate) which is based on Bibliographic database for journal publications written by Vietnamese scientists, the number of scientific journals of Vietnamese author nearly hit 10,000 article yearly ( from 2014 to 2018)



Of nearly 10,000 journals, 70 percent of them have been written by lecturers in high educational facilities.

Specifically, in the period 2014 to 2018, 22.438 journal articles have been published in Web of Science (WoS) while 29,932 articles published in Scopus and 32,732 articles in combined WoS and Scopus.

Articles of lecturers in higher educational institutions have been 13,728 in WoS, 21,702 in Scopus and 23,144 in WoS and Scopus.

Also the group of scientists announced three universities with most articles in international journals are the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Ton Duc Thang University.





By Thanh Minh - Translated by Dan Thuy