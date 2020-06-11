Two Vietnamese universities listed in 1,000 best universities in world

As per a latest announcement of education organization Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) - a British company specializing in education, The Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU-HN) are in the list of top 801 – 1000 in the world.



QS WUR 2021 has ranked 1,002 schools out of 1,604 educational facilities in 93 nations and territories in the world. Amongst them, 47 schools have been ranked for the first time.



Rankings were based on 1.6 million nominations of scholars and 310,000 nominations of employers as well as feedbacks of 102,500 of scholars and 52,000 employers in the world.

Also according to QS, in the Southeast Asian region, three universities in Singapore were ranked including two in the world’s top 15 and the other in the world’s top 511 - 520. Malaysia has 20 universities in the list including Malaya University in the world’s top 59.

QS remarked that Malaysia is the only nation with great progress with eight educational facilities falling in the world’s top 500.

The US continued to hold the best position with five universities listed in the world’s top 10 including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continued to be the best university in nine consecutive years followed by Stanford university , Harvard, California Technology (Caltech) and Chicago university.

QS World 2021 evaluates and ranks universities in accordance with the 6 indicators of academic peer view (40 percent), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty/student ratio (20 percent), citations per faculty (20 percent), international staff ratio (5 percent), and international student ratio (5 percent).

QS World 2021 focused on contributions of training quality and research in universities to society through valuations of enterprises and international and local scholars.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan