UNICEF proposes Vietnamese government to fund hygiene facilities in schools

UNICEF Vietnam said that as schools worldwide seek to put in place safety measures that allow them to reopen, the latest data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Program reveals that 43 percent of schools around the world lacked access to basic handwashing with soap and water in 2019 – a key condition for them to be able to operate safely in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Schools in Vietnam reopened in May with enhanced measures for the safety of students and teachers. However, around 30 percent of schools lack running water and other safe hygiene and sanitation measures at that time may impose a risk on many children.

Therefore, UNICEF has worked closely with the government and private sector partners to ensure essential supplies of soap, hand sanitizer, and ceramic water filters in schools.

In reality, most of schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as well as other cities and provinces provide soap, hand sanitizers and clean water for sanitation for students.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong