Universities accept foreign student enrolment

According to the Ho Chi Minh City-based Pedagogy University enrolment jury, foreign students or Vietnamese living in alien countries can apply for the school’s Vietnamese and Vietnam Cultural Studies with 8 quotas.

Application time is from now to May 15, 2020.

The Medicine Faculty of the Vietnam National University announced to offer two new majors including traditional medicine and nursing. According to its enrolment planning this year, this year, the school’s admission quota is 300 for five majors including two new ones.

Other schools such as Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, University of Social Sciences and Humanities and University of Natural Science agreed enrolment of foreign students and those holding international qualifications.

President of Hong Bang University Professor Ho Thanh Phong said in 2020, the school will open some new majors such as nursing, medicine, odonto-stomatology, digital marketing, biological and environmental science, industrial design, artificial intelligence, and urban infrastructure technique.

The school will have tests for foreign nationals or Vietnamese students who study in international schools and accept SAT test result.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Uyen Phuong