Universities Canada pledges to support Vietnamese students

The Canadian side said it will carry out a lot of assistance measures such as allowing Vietnamese students to stay at the dormitories till the end of the school year and providing medical support.



Students who got a job after graduation but are now unemployed due to COVID-19 will be certified by schools to receive subsidies from the host government’s emergency assistance packages while waiting for support from other financial resources, if they complete some required credits.



Particularly, schools pledged to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students who plan to visit Canada for summer courses from May to June to study online training programmes. Students will get credits as they do at school.



Meanwhile, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will have policies to help students, foreign workers, and tourists make online visa extension.



Vietnam ranks first in Southeast Asia in the number of students in Canada, with over 20,000.



According to the Canadian government, as of 11am on April 10 (local time), the country reported 21,243 COVID-19 cases, including 531 deaths.