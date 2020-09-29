Universities do much to help freshmen’s tuition fees

HCMC Vietnam National University launched a concessional loan program to encourage students in the pursuit of their higher education on September 25.

The Vietnam National University Fund (VNU-F) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) provided unsecured student loans with interest rate of zero percent for eight years.



Lately, VNU-F has already raised VND20 billion (US$ 862,260) from Taekwang Vina Industrial Joint Stock company within 4 years, said Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu, managing director of the fund. The managing director board will continue calling for contributions of enterprises for the fund.

According to Director of HCMC Vietnam National University, Associate Prof. Dr. Huynh Thanh Dat, this program not only helps students overcome current financial problems in the pursuit of higher education but also raises their self-awareness to gain more achievement in their learning and life.

In early September, Hong Bang International University also launched a similar program funded by Sacombank for 10 years. As per two bilateral agreement, Sacombank will allocate VND300 billion for student loan with preferential interest rates.

HCMC-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy simultaneously announced new tuition fees for freshmen and information of scholarship. The school will allocate 800 scholarships worth VND15.4 billion for successful candidates in 2020 each accounting for 25 percent to 100 percent of the annual tuition fee.

Additionally, the school has also had scholarships for sophomore and third-year, four-year students.

According to President of the HCMC University of Technical Education, Associate Prof.Dr. Do Van Dung, in addition to the school's scholarship fund of more than VND40 billion, existing VND25 billion scholarships are given by sponsors, businesses, and former students in the opening ceremony of the academic year.

Furthermore, students from low-income families are exempt from paying tuition fee.

Many private universities are willing to award scholarships to new students in 2020. New students of Nguyen Tat Thanh University receive scholarships of VND5 million or a free English course. In addition, first-year students of the Music Department (including vocal and piano majors) will enjoy a discount of VND6 million for the first semester in the academic year 2020.

Lac Hong University promised not to increase tuition fees but offer more scholarships costing 20 percent or 100 percent of tuition fee. Especially, female students of engineering-related majors and freshmen enrolling in construction technique, banking financing and food technology faculties have more opportunities to receive scholarships worth VND 3.9 million each.

Last but not least, the school announced tuition fee exemption for students coming from disadvantaged districts across the country.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan