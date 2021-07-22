Universities enhance use of IT in enrolment

A staff member of an admission department of University of Economics and Finance answers students' questions of admission

Many universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City provide meals and residence for staff members of the admissions department to live and work at the school during enrolment.

Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, said that the university has arranged for accommodation for staff members of the admission department to stay at the university to ensure their safety while the southern metropolis has been applying social distancing measures. Admissions officers staying at the school will facilitate candidates' questions about enrollment procedures and changes of their options of majors.

Many schools have rescheduled exams or allow candidates to take online exams for drawing, fashion design, architecture, music.

Universities Nguyen Tat Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, and Hong Bang International University initially planned to give the aptitude test after the high school graduation exam. However, because of the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, these schools decided to organize online aptitude tests. Candidates have been taking online tests being proctored and students will take pictures of the test and send it back to the school at the email address provided by the school.

The school’s jury board will report the results to candidates later. If candidates’ qualifying scores of the high school graduation exams meet the requirements of the school of their choice, the school will send the admission notice via email or post to the candidate. Candidates also complete the online admission procedures according to the instructions of the school.

Assoc. Prof-Dr. Nguyen Thu Thuy, Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that this year, the organizers of the high school graduation exams and university and college admissions faced many difficulties due to the bad impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she expected that schools and students will not bump into problems as they have learnt experience of the last year's enrolment plus the application of information technology and various recruitment methods. In 2021, the admission quota based on the results of the high school graduation exam will account for about 55 percent while other methods will account for about 45 percent.

Because the high school graduation exam is held in two phases to guarantee candidates’ benefits, especially candidates F1, F2 or those who are isolated or blocked, must participate in the second round of high school graduation exams.

In addition to the application of IT in admissions, many universities and colleges have been also promoting the use of IT to make it more convenient for candidates and schools when implementing distance.

After announcing the qualifying scores, Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance has launched its system so that successful candidates can register admission online. Students are encouraged to continue using online methods of payment (i.e. via online banking or wire transfers). Students will fill in their admission documents on the school's website. The system will provide information to candidates about the class code, major, and faculty of management.

After following the instructions of the software, new students will come to the school to complete the final stages of admission such as taking photos to make student cards, receiving gifts when the Covid-19 epidemic is under control.

Dr. Nguyen Trung Nhan, Head of Training Department of the city University of Industry, said that currently, the school has completed the software to guide candidates for online admission. Candidates just fill in the information on the admission procedure. Students can pay their tuition fees directly to the University's account by bank transfer. After that, candidates will be given a matriculation code, a student code including their major and class. If the coronavirus epidemic still develops, candidates will take online classes.

All schools in the city followed suit. For instance, Bui Quang Trung, Director of the Communication Center of Nguyen Tat Thanh University, said that successful candidates to register for admission via website https://ntt.edu.vn/web/tin-tuc/nhap-hoc-online-chang-ngai-covid.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy