Universities in Mekong Delta announce to reopen from May 4

So far, several universities in the Mekong delta namely Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy, South Can Tho University, and Vinh Long University of Technology and Education have decided that students can return to schools from May 4.



Specifically, Can Tho University announced that employees of the school will work again from April 27; however, lecturers, undergraduates, postgraduates, and students at the centers of the school will start teaching and learning from May 4.

Particularly, the High School for Pedagogical Practice will follow the general direction of the Department of Education and Training of Can Tho City.

In an effort to ensure safety for teachers and learners, tertiary institutions have implemented proactive safety measures to prevent and control Covid-19 including cleaning, disinfecting classrooms, dormitories, and laboratories.

Additionally, these educational establishments also coordinate closely with local health authorities to get timely guidelines for handling Coronavirus-related issues; to popularize, raise lecturers’ and students’ awareness of hygiene, self-protection.

What’s more, Can Tho University also required all school-goers to wear face masks both at schools and public places.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Dan Thuy