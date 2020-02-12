Universities participating in fight against nCoV

According to Dr. Vo Van That, Vice Principal of Sai Gon University, until February 10, his university spent nearly VND200 million (approx. US$8,600) on materials to produce instant hand sanitizer for its member units and staff. Dr. Vo Thi Bich Lien from the Institute of Environmental Technology and Energy in this university shared that thanks to the close cooperation between professors and students, Sai Gon University was able to make around 4,000 bottles to deliver free of charge for those in need.

Similarly, Nguyen Tat Thanh University allocated VND500 million ($21,500) for the production of 12,000 bottles of instant hand sanitizer, combining between chemicals and herbal medicines, to distribute free to its students and teaching staff.

Bui Quang Trung, Director of the Media Center of this university, said that his organization is going to mass produce the sanitizer to send to other departments of Education and Training as well as high schools.

A research team from Hong Bang International University on February 8 successfully created nearly 500 bottles of hand sanitizer with the volume of 50ml, 140ml, 240ml and 500ml for its students and human resources. The product went under quality control by Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) to prove the ability to completely kill common microorganisms after 1 minute.

According to Associate Prof. Dr. Ho Thanh Phong, Principal of this university, these bottles will first serve the daily need of its students and staff. In the future, this educational institute is going to mass produce the sanitizer for public use, especially for high schools and universities.

In addition, Hong Bang International University created and delivered medical face masks free of charge for its students and human resources to protect themselves from nCoV.

Since January 31, the innovative startup club of Vietnam National University HCMC – University of Science has produced nearly 50,000 bottles of instant hand sanitizer, which were approved by Quatest 3 and Pasteur Institute in HCMC.

Vu Tan Phat, Head of this club, shared the production procedure online and received financial help from several patrons. He also informed the production method to more than 40 units to collaborate in making more items for public needs.

“We are deeply moved by the pictures of pupils, especially those in orphanages, and lonely old people using free hand sanitizer to protect themselves from viruses”, said Vu Tan Phat when seeing his product warmly welcomed and effectively used in the community to combat against nCoV.

