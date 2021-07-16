Universities support students to overcome difficulties amid coronavirus spread

Universities support students to overcome difficulties amid the coronavirus spread

Some schools even cut 5 percent of tuition fees for all students. For instance, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City granted 1,000 scholarships and reduced 5 percent of tuition fees for all students worth VND25 billion (US$ 1,086,388) earlier in July.

The school Party Chief Nguyen Dong Phong said that this is the second year the school has given the support in addition to the allocation of VND35-billion scholarships annually.

Deputy Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry Thai Doan Thanh said that the school has allocated VND40.6 billion for scholarships and assistance for students in the academic year 2021-2022. More and more students are highly like to drop out of school as they have bumped into financial difficulties at present. Therefore, the school managers decided to reduce 5 percent of tuition fee for freshmen.

International University, member universities of Vietnam National University HCMC, allocated more than VND32 billion full and partial scholarships to new students.

This amount will be granted by the school's admission board to students whose qualification scores in the national university entrance exam are high. In particular, students in the faculties of Civil Engineering, Space Engineering, and Environmental Engineering are given priority to receiving scholarships.

In 2021, Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry has spent VND 40 billion scholarships equivalent to 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent, and 30 percent of tuition fees to encourage students to study. Students affected by the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic can submit a document to the Student Affairs Department requiring support, tuition fee exemption, and reduction...

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Law has announced a nearly VND600-million support package for students who are currently staying in Ho Chi Minh City in difficult circumstances due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Approximately 391 students who have household registration in the province but are currently staying in the southern metropolis are bumping in financial difficulties but they are unable to return to their hometown.

Each student was given VND1.5 million. Prior, the school also supported students during the transition to online learning, each student was given VND 200,000. Additionally, moneyless students were assisted to buy laptops at cheap prices for online learning.

The National Economics University decided to hand VND 1 million over to each student from May 31 during the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic. The amount of support is expected to reach VND 23 billion.

In 2020, when the coronavirus epidemic occurred, teachers and students had to switch to online teaching and learning, the school management board decided to reduce the tuition fee by 5 percent as a way of supporting students.

Phenikaa University decided to follow suit. It cut 5 percent of tuition fees in the second semester of the academic year 2020-2021 for all students and trainees of all types of training. Tuition reductions and student aid will be deducted directly from the next semester's tuition.

In addition, the school also gave VND 200,000 scholarships to freshmen until the end of the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Last but not least, Phenikaa University also operated a scholarship and study support fund with many preferential policies for students, with a total value of up to VND50 billion. Freshmen are eligible to be exempted 20 percent of the whole course fee.

After studying, the University of Economics and Law belonging to the National University of Ho Chi Minh City decided to support 11 students who were under isolation in centralized camps for the first phase, and 73 other students were isolated at home. In the coming time, the school will continue to give support to students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, said that the school will provide more scholarships including study promotion scholarships, scholarships for disadvantaged students, scholarships from businesses whose owners are school alumni. The school managers are determined to keep freshmen not letting them stop the pursuit of education because they can’t afford tuition fees.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong