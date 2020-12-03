Some student dormitories have been closed to carry out Covid-19 prevention task.



Some universities have postponed learning and teaching until further notice. For instance, Hutech University has been locked down and its students are required to stay home at least until December 6 to curb Covid-19 spread.

Vice Principal Nguyen Quoc Anh said that the school managers decided to close the school at its urgent meeting on December 1 because one of the two new Covid-19 cases, a flight attendant, attended a class at the school on November 22.

In addition to Hutech, Ton Duc Thang University , HCMC University of Foreign Languages – Information Technology (Huflit), HCMC University of Pedagogy, HCMC University of Finance and Marketing, HCMC University of Science have also let their students stay home.

A student of Ton Duc Thang school was a student of the flight attendant's friend, a English teacher testing positive for Covid-19. The student has been rushed to the quarantine ward waiting for test result. The student did come to the school from November 24 to 28. The school closed its headquarters in District 7 where 23,000 students are learning. Online teaching has generally taken place through online platforms.

HCMC University of Foreign Languages – Information Technology management board decided to close all its education facilities until December 6. All 20,000 lecturers and students are allowed to stay at home.

Meanwhile, students of University of Pedagogy decided to switch to online learning from December 2 to December 13.

HCMC University of Science decided to shut down its student dormitory in Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1 where 300 students are residing because two students of the English teacher visited the dormitory on December 1. Two students have been taken to quarantine wards while 15 students in the dormitory are told to stay in the dormitory as they had contact with the two students.

Students of Van Hien University have been asked to stay at home from December 2 to 6.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan