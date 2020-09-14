This time, new students who were successful in applying into universities of their choice are completing registration and tuition fee payment. But hikes in tuition fees of general courses, high-quality courses, courses uniting with foreign universities have surprised them.



For the academic year 2020-2021, public not self-financing universities and colleges leaped highest in line with Decree 86/2015 issued by the Government regarding regulations on the collection and use of tuition fees at public schools, as well as policies on reducing, exempting and supporting tuition fees between the academic year 2016-2017 and 2020-2021.

According to the decree 86, tuition fee in public not self-financing universities for the school year 2020 - 2021 of social science subject, economics subject, law subject, agriculture-agro-fisheries subjects will be VND9.8 million (US$ 419.8) yearly while it is for the natural science subject, technique subject, technology subject, sports , arts, hospitality subject and tourism will be VND11.7 million a year.

Students of medicine schools must pay VND14.3 million a year.

In general, tuition fees increased from VND900, 000 to VND1.3 million yearly compared to the previous year. For post-graduation courses, the rate of tuition fee increase by 1.5 times and 2.5 times for master courses and Ph.D course.

The ceiling on tuition fees in public self-financing higher education institutions for the academic year are VND20,5 million yearly; VND24 million a year for social science subject, economics subject, law subject, agriculture-agro-fisheries subjects; the natural science subject, technique subject, technology subject, sports , arts, hospitality subject and tourism subjects respectively.

Medicine students must pay VND50.5 million yearly

Meantime 23 schools piloting self-financing plan from 2015 till now still follow the Prime Minister’s direction that they will increase tuition fee according to a roadmap by 10 percent hike each year. For instance, the University of Food Industry in Ho Chi Minh City regulates the new tuition fee for each theory credit will be VND630,000 whereas it was VND565,000 last year. Additionally, a student will pay VND810,000 for a practice credit while it was VND735,000 last year.

The Open University set tuition fee of VND17 million - VND22 million this year while it was VND34.5 million and VND37.5 million for high-quality courses.

Students of pedagogy still enjoy exemption of tuition fee and extra money for daily activities of VND3.5 million monthly at the minimum.

Freshmen of Van Lang School were frozen at the news of new tuition fee after they registered into the school. For instance, the student contribution for architecture major will grow from VND16 million- VND22 million to VND27 million for a semester. Similarly, their peers of art, music were surprised at the tuition fee of VND24.3 million.

In its enrollment plan, the school had not mentioned to the rise in tuition fee for the academic 2020-2021. After working with the Ministry of Education and Training, Van Lang School managers had to lower the fee for a credit to ensure that students just pay from VND16 million to VND20 million a semester.

Noticeably, many private schools have increased their tuition fee but they didn’t say clearly resulting in students’ outcry meanwhile other schools have publicized of the new fees promising to maintain it during the course.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Anh Dao, principal of Dong A school In the Central City of DA Nang said that due to impact of Covid-19 many students’ families have fallen into poverty; therefore, hike in tuition fee is impossible and too sensitive. The school managers decided not to hike tuition fee for the academic year

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan