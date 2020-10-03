University lecturers share experience in online teaching

Educationists and experts exchanged their experience in online teaching and matters how to build lesson plans for online class, what technological platforms should be used for online teaching and effective assessment.



Lecturers of member universities and institutes including university of Technology, university of Social Sciences and Humanities, International university, university of Information Technology, university of Economics and Law and institute for Environment and Resources revealed their real experience in combining traditional face-to-face classroom strategies with online teaching methods

Alongside, educational experts also pointed out the shortcoming od online teaching and solutions in a bid to help National University Ho Chi Minh City building online education development policies from now to 2025.





By Hung Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan