USAID grants $4.65mn to Fulbright University Vietnam

Before, the U.S. government had given US$7.2 million support through USAID and the State Department.

The previous support was to help the school build its initial foundations, from establishing its institutional governance structure to developing its academic program and providing financial assistance to incoming students for the period 2017-2020.

The new grant will be used as investment to push up the university’s goal of international accreditation.

Additionally, USAID will also help FUV develop a practical management training program and other training programs so that the university can meet requirements of Vietnam’s professional community and labor force.

Simultaneously, the grant will support FUV’s efforts to develop shared value partnerships with the Southeast Asian country’s technology, manufacturing, and service industry sectors.

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Dan Thuy