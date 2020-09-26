Vallet scholarships granted to 212 students in Hue

The scholarship recipients included prize winners of international Olympiads and national academic competitions, students ranked in top places in university graduation exams, and students with excellent academic performance selected by high schools in local townships, communes and districts.



Of 212 good students at the scholarship-giving ceremony organized by the Meeting Vietnam Organization, 146 high schoolers and 66 university and college students were granted scholarships each worth from VND11 million (US$474) to VND19 million.

The scholarships aimed to help talented Vietnamese students, children who are being raised in the country’s SOS Children's Villages and children from ethnic minority groups to overcome their daily difficulties to accomplish good academic performance.

Additionally, the Vallet Scholarship Fund also provided VND400 million to send 14 pedagogy university students to France for further study and VND260 million to two big libraries in Thua Thien – Hue.

At the giving ceremony, Chairman of Thua Thien – Hue People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho congratulated scholarship recipients as well as sent thank-you to Professor Odon Vallet, Professor Tran Thanh Van, Professor Le Kim Ngoc and friends in the Meeting Vietnam Organization that have been accompanying with disadvantaged students.

The scholarships is sponsored by Odon Vallet, a doctor of law in France-based Sorbonne University, through the Meeting Vietnam Organization, chaired by Vietnamese French Tran Thanh Van. Since its establishment in the Southeast Asian country from 2001, around 42,000 scholarships have been given to Vietnamese students worth a total in excess of VND25 billion.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan