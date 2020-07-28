Vietnam grabs gold medal from European Physics Olympiad 2020

Eleventh grader Nguyen Manh Quan from Hanoi–based Amsterdam High School for the Gifted bagged a gold medal. He was also ranked fifth in the Olympiad.



He had won the first prize in the national competition 2020 and been also honored with an Absolute Winner prize for his highest scores in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Hungary last year.

Another eleventh grader Tran Thanh Long from Hanoi-based Nature Science University's high school for gifted scooped a silver medal. He had won the second prize in the national competition. He is presently the deputy chairman of the Vietnam Physics Community.

Eleventh grader Nguyen Khac Hai Long and twelve grader Do Duc Manh won the bronze medals.

250 candidates from 53 nations and territories sat for the online European Physics Olympiad 2020 this year. Vietnam has taken part in the competition for the second time.

Due to impacts of Covid-19, the Asia Physics Olympiad 2020 and the International Physics Olympic were canceled; therefore, European Physics Olympiad 2020 is the only chance for good students compete each other.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy