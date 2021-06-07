Vietnam National University, Hanoi in top 300 on THE’s Asia rankings

Vietnam National University, Hanoi

The list also includes the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) placed between 351-400th, and the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) in the 401+ group.



Chinese universities, Tsinghua and Peking hold on to first and second place, respectively. The next positions went to National University of Singapore , University of Hong Kong , and Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

The rankings are based on five categories covering the core missions of all world-class, global universities, including Teaching (the learning environment), Research (volume, income, and reputation), Citations (research influence), Industry Income (knowledge transfer) and International Outlook (staff, students, research).



By Hung Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh