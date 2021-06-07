  1. Education

Vietnam National University, Hanoi in top 300 on THE’s Asia rankings

Three Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE)’s Asia University Rankings 2021. The highest ranking in Vietnam went to the Vietnam National University, Hanoi that has been placed between the 251 and 300th.

The list also includes the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) placed between 351-400th, and the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) in the 401+ group.
Chinese universities, Tsinghua and Peking hold on to first and second place, respectively. The next positions went to National University of Singapore , University of Hong Kong , and Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.
The rankings are based on five categories covering the core missions of all world-class, global universities, including Teaching (the learning environment), Research (volume, income, and reputation), Citations (research influence), Industry Income (knowledge transfer) and International Outlook (staff, students, research).

